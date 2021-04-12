CHEYENNE (WNE) — The day after announcing this summer’s event will take place at full capacity and without masks, Cheyenne Frontier Days announced the 2021 Frontier Nights entertainment lineup.
Professional Bull Riders will return this summer with its exclusive Last Cowboy Standing series (July 26-27), complementing the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association day-time rodeo (July 24-Aug. 1) in the arena.
The entertainers added to the previously incomplete 2021 lineup are Garth Brooks with Ned LeDoux;,Cody Johnson with Aaron Watson, Maren Morris with TBA, and Kane Brown with Restless Road. Blake Shelton with John King, Eric Church with Ashley McBryde; and Thomas Rhett with Rhett Akins were rescheduled from 2020. Contract Acts Committee chairman Randy Kraft said the committee reached out to artists of other genres, but was unable to find any non-country artists willing to perform this summer.
“A lot of that came down to just availability of the artists,” he said. “The country artists seemed more eager to get on the road. Most hip-hop and rock artists, from what we’re seeing, they’re planning more of a fall tour, so the availability was not there.”
He noted that the committee was “looking to keep that mixture they normally bring,” but it simply didn’t work out.
