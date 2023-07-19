03212023-ARPA-SD.jpg
County Commissioner Lloyd Thiel speaks during a March 21 commission meeting as Commissioner Scott Steward looks on.

 Stephen Dow

The Park County Board of Commissioners approved the fiscal year 2023-2024 budget during their July 18 regular meeting, which anticipates approximately $28.6 million in general fund revenue but roughly $32.9 million in expenditures.

