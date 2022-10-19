He had no name. His body was limp from anesthesia, moving like a black furry worm as veterinarians transported him from scale to towel to surgery table. He was even a polydactyl, meaning he had an extra set of toes.
“Those are murder mittens,” said Jessy Farnworth, a Park County Animal Shelter employee.
Those murder mittens belonged to a feral male cat that was being neutered as part of the shelter’s Trap-Neuter-Release program, which attempts to stabilize the feral cat population.
The shelter began TNR events last year, and according to veterinarian Amy DeFries, they have done at least 10 TNRs so far, neutering or spaying at least 200 cats in the area.
On Saturday, Oct. 15, the shelter did its largest TNR ever, said Jackie Hinther, PCAS outreach and volunteer coordinator.
The shelter set out around 35 traps on a property in Powell that had about 60 to 70 cats living on it. They ended up neutering and spaying 53 cats in total.
They also brought back 28 kittens, albeit feisty kittens, from the property, which they will adopt out.
“We will love the feral out of them and adopt them out,” Hinther said.
Those cats were transported from Powell to PCAS, where for two days from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., two vets, Amy DeFries and Mike Guy, along with Hinther and a few volunteers, neutered the males and spayed the females.
They kept the cats in an outside room, where each cat was held in its individual trap and covered with a blanket or towel to help them stay calm.
For many of these cats, it was the first time they had been in a building or around people, Guy said.
The shelter became aware of the site in Powell through the property owner’s sister.
“She just came up to us and told us she had this site with 70 cats on it,” Hinther said.
Each cat was given two vaccines, de-wormer and pain medication. One of their ears was clipped, the universal sign that they’ve been neutered or spayed.
If the cat is caught again, the shelter will know it’s already been neutered or spayed, so the cat won’t have to undergo another surgery. It also it ensures the shelter is trapping cats that need the surgery.
Hinther said with TNR, they prefer to trap females and spay them.
“We’d rather get females because they are the ones who produce the babies,” Hinther said. “If you spay a female, it’s basically 18 kittens you’re not getting every year.”
As happened Saturday, sometimes pregnant cats get captured. There are two options for the kittens.
If the cat has a full-term pregnancy, the vet will do a C-section and the shelter will raise the kittens and adopt them out. If the cat’s pregnancy is not full term, the kittens are aborted.
DeFries said that usually, if the kittens are small enough, the anesthesia gets into their systems once the mother is put under, so they don’t feel it.
“We have so many kittens and other animals already that don’t have a home,” Hinther said.
DeFries performed each surgery in under 10 minutes, as the TNR event became like a well-constructed assembly line.
But, at no point during the day was concern for the animals lost.
“I like to perform [these surgeries] as if they were someone’s pet,” DeFries said.
Meanwhile, two volunteers were sent to the shelter’s community room to help the cats wake up, while Hinther greeted every awakening cat with “welcome to the land of the living.”
Hinther said the shelter tries to do TNR events once a month, adding that TNR has become fairly common in Wyoming, even though there are misconceptions that persist.
“Around here, the mentality is if there’s too many cats, just take them out or kill them,” Hinther said. “But that creates a vacuum effect.
“The reason those cats are where they are is because they have resources, whether that be food, shelter, mating, etc. If you take those cats out, new cats will just come in for those resources.”
TNR offers a solution, ensuring those cats can’t reproduce or spread disease, and the cat population declines.
“You have to TNR around 70 to 75 percent of the population to make an impact,” DeFries said.
As soon as they recovered, the cats were returned to the site in Powell.
“It stresses them out more to recover them here [in the shelter] overnight than to be free,” Hinther said.
The cats recovered in their respective traps, some deep in slumber and some bewildered at the unfamiliar world they found themselves in, but the TNR event was deemed a success.
“But, we’ll keep slowly doing them,” Hinther said, in order to make an impact on the feral cat community.
For more information on TNR, contact PCAS at (307) 587-5110.
