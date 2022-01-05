Cases of COVID-19 have increased slightly in Park County, but remain far below what many other places around the country and as close as Teton County have experienced.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 49 county residents had active lab confirmed and probable cases of the virus.
Teton County has seen a surge of cases, with 346 active lab confirmed and probable cases of COVID as of Tuesday afternoon.
There are three patients hospitalized for the virus at Cody Regional Health and another four in Powell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.