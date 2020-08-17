The filing period for nonpartisan elected offices has opened and several people have already declared their candidacy for various positions throughout the county.
Bob Newsome has filed to retain his seat on the Northwest College Board of Trustees. There is one other seat open for a Cody representative this fall. Lawrence Todd filed to defend his seat representing Meeteetse on that board.
The Cody School Board has four seats up for election this fall, but as of the morning of Aug. 17, only one person, City of Cody athletics coordinator Ryan Brown, has filed to run.
In the Meeteetse School District, only current board member Angela Johnson has filed for election. There is a total of three open seats on the board.
The Cody Fire District has three open seats in districts 2, 4 and 5. Ray Lozier, John Krebes and Bob Coe have filed for those respective seats. The Meeteetse and Clark fire districts both have open seats that have yet to see a candidate file for them.
There are three open seats in the Meeteetse Cemetery District. No one has as yet filed for them.
Four people have filed for three open seats in the Riverside Cemetery District in Cody. Three incumbents, Tara Hart, Chan Richard and Gary Williams will try to defend their seats while challenger Greg Blankinsop will look to move onto the board. Hart, Richard, and Williams all currently hold positions on the executive board.
The Cody Conservation District has three seats open, but at the moment just two people have filed for a spot, Joe Kondelis for Rural District 2 and Russel Dwyer for a 2-year term in Rural District 3. The Meeteetse Conservation District has yet to have anyone file for three open seats.
Three people have filed for the West Park Hospital Board. Current board chair Lenox Baker and trustee Ty Nelson have filed to retain their seats, representing Meeteetse and Cody, respectively, while Francis Middleton is running for an at-large seat.
Finally, the Meeteetse Museum District has had two incumbents file for three open seats. Lawrence Todd, the current board president, and Lili Turnell, the current treasurer, have both filed to retain their seats. Todd is also running for a position on the Northwest College Board of Trustees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.