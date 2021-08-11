Conflicting agricultural and residential interests are coming to a head in Park County with the recent Buck Creek Estates major subdivision seeking approval before the county commissioners. In many ways, it is a meeting of traditional industry and new economic activity.
“This is a tipping point in our subdivisions that are taking place in our Park County area,” said Spencer George, a third-generation dairy farmer, to the commissioners on Aug. 3. “It’s aggressive by both the number of homes and the productive land that we’re talking about taking out of production. Whatever you decide on this, it’s really going to be a precedent for the upcoming many subdivisions that are coming down the pike.”
The subdivision, if approved, would be adjacent to George’s farm. It is being built in General Rural-Powell, a county area zoned for both agriculture and residential homes.
Each lot varies in size from 4.03 to 8.29 acres. Brian Shumard, applicant on the project, promoted the fact that the subdivision will be directly accessed by the Powell Highway, forgoing the need for creation of new roads and their inherent maintenance, aspects that may occur if the project were built somewhere else in the county.
“There’s a high reward as far as tax dollars,” Shumard said. “Those 23 families (are) spending money in Cody. The cost of construction is going to supply jobs for all kinds of contractors or subcontractors.”
For many opponents of the project, it’s not just about fighting the 23-lot subdivision, proposed about six miles south of Ralston and east of US 14A, but rather a perceived prioritization of residential interests over agriculture.
Symbol of a trend
A noticeable increase in subdivision and general home construction has occurred in Park County over the past year. George said 60 acres of land he leases for farming is already being lost to subdivisions, and if subdivisions continue on their current pace, the activity will “price out” aspiring farmers from entering the industry.
“That’s farm we can never get back,” he said.
Brian Mick, a new county resident from Omaha, Neb., cautioned the commissioners about being over-reliant on agriculture and too few industries for income.
“Instead of a negative brain drain, if you can have the housing stock to attract young professionals to this area,” Mick said. “I think that’s a good thing.”
Cody resident Carol Armstrong presented the opposite view, in a letter sent to a trio of state legislators and Cody Mayor Matt Hall, warning how rapid growth can squeeze out the longtime locals, a trend she saw take place in Ketchum, Idaho.
“Strange, but the rich needed the locals to service their needs, wants and demands,” she wrote. “There was a long line of cars and trucks commuting and coming into town every morning to work for the rich, this will happen to Cody. We cannot afford to pay higher taxes and live here because the outsiders push the housing prices out of reach for the local folks.”
George cited the value of the reliable Shoshone watershed and said he’d “hate to waste” that water on a source other than agriculture in a county where 17% of the land is irrigated, compared to the state average of 4%.
Due to an increase in pivot irrigation use, he said the local water table has gone down. He dreads the effect that 23 more homes and wells will have on an already reduced, drought-affected water table. Last year, snowpack ended up at 56-71% of average in the local area and this summer Yellowstone National Park initiated river fishing restrictions, forbidding the activity after 2 p.m. due to low stream levels and hot temperatures.
On one side of the proposed subdivision is the Garland Canal and on another side is Buck Creek. Scott Lewis, engineer on the project, told the commissioners his staff would drill deeper than normal wells if determined necessary, but already finds the area water supply ample.
Alex Murphy, a nearby farmer, said just because the water supply may be ample now doesn’t mean it will continue to be so for the long-term future under increased pressures.
“It does not mean in the next 3-4 years it won’t start drying up,” he said.
The 129-acre subdivision property was on the market to be sold for more than two years before Shumard purchased it and only 25% of the land is considered prime agricultural land, Lewis said.
“Now everybody wants to act like it’s the best property in the world,” he said. “We’re just trying to develop to create these little pieces of heaven.”
From 2000-2020, America lost more than 48 million acres or 5.2% of its total farmland, according to several U.S. Department of Agriculture reports.
“It concerns me that our farm land is being taken out,” said Tim Lasseter. “Without that resource, we don’t really have anything.”
At the commissioners’ Aug. 3 meeting alone, five different subdivisions in addition to Buck Creek came before the board for final plat review or other projects. At their July 19 meeting, two other subdivisions received final plat approval.
George said he does have some internal conflict about telling somebody else how to use their land, but fears if a “small town” sprouts up next to his farm, he will be prevented from expanding his business on his property as his neighbors will “not comprehend or appreciate agriculture,” and will not respect the agricultural setting around them.
“Possibly,” interjected Commissioner Chairman Lee Livingston.
George further mentioned in submitted comments to the commissioners that he applies vast quantities of manure and has a feedlot within ¼ mile of the proposed subdivision.
An irrigation district wades into the future
The Heart Mountain Irrigation District was designed with the purpose of providing productive agricultural opportunities with the passage of the Reclamation Act of 1902. The district still owes around $5 million on the original, subsidized loan it received from the Bureau of Reclamation in 1949.
Each homestead was set up to get around 100 acres of land and about 280 people signed on.
Now, the district has 738 single landowners, of which Heart Mountain Irrigation District Manager Tyler Weckler said only about 50-60 are farmers.
Heart Mountain Irrigation District President Brian Duyck said a trend of homesteaders selling off their land started in the 1980s and 1990s, with the first subdivisions popping up shortly after.
And with that increase has also come a drastic increase in work for the district’s employees, especially over the last 18 months since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Weckler said. Instead of finding money through grants for the district, Weckler has had to spend his time on more conflict-related issues.
“You’ve got to go, go, go from field issues, subdivision issues, water encroachment and sharing – it is a full time (job) from O&M to ditch riders,” Weckler said. “We have 34,000 acres of problems.”
Duyck said he has seen many sellers subdivide their land and then quickly depart before ever making any effort to figure out how water will be dispersed across the land, comparing the buyers to “sheep being led to a slaughter.”
“So the irrigation district is just frazzled,” he said. “I hate to say it, but I often say you might have to sue the guy who sold you the property.”
Weckler said many water-sharing and headgate disputes have arisen between landowners, including a recent event when an individual’s water meter was blown to pieces by a shotgun blast.
Funding needs
As a taxing authority, the district has an assessment role in balancing its budget.
In an effort to better manage water use, the district has gone to sprinkler use only on all new small lots and had to hire an extra employee recently at a cost of around $70,000 with health benefits, to help streamline issues between subdivision and agriculture sourcing.
The district is now imposing a $750 up-front fee, plus $1,250-$5,000 fee on each new lot of development planning that takes place in the district, ranging in price depending on size of the project.
Weckler said he is unsure if the district will be able to avoid future lawsuits because of this.
“We’re threatened all the time,” he said. “It’s hard to judge who’s serious and who’s not.”
For Shumard, the rate change would impose a roughly $22,250 extra fee on his project, but since his work was approved by Heart Mountain before the new rates went into effect on July 1, he will not be charged any unexpected fees.
Duyck said the district has only about $900,000 in reserves.
“A big blowout doesn’t come cheap,” he said. “We need more reserves for our rainy day fund.”
Land use plan
Over the remainder of 2021, Park County will start taking steps to create a new Land Use Plan. The current plan has been in effect since 1998.
Tim Wade, owner of North Fork Anglers, was a county commissioner when that plan was being developed and approved. He said there were efforts to make stricter regulations on housing development at that time, but real estate and commerce leaders rose up against these efforts during the public engagement process.
“We should have had a plan in place to keep quality and value,” Wade said. “We failed in that.”
Wade said there was a time in the county when applicants could only subdivide up to 40 acres and could only do so under a family exemption.
Under current Land Use Plan guidelines, the county is instructed to “Limit residential subdivision development on irrigated agriculture lands,” and “minimize the impact of population growth on existing farms and ranches.”
The county uses the plan as a guide for all development regulations. Park County Commissioner Dossie Overfield said the county will be seeking constituent participation in creating a new version of this document, which will take place through organized committees set up for each region of the county.
“We’re going to be asking any and all Park County residents to be part of the committees in the area where you live to decide what do you want to see? What do you want to put in these regs?” Overfield said. “Please, please be part of that so we know what the citizens of Park County want.”
She said a private consultant will also be hired to help with the process.
George said one solution he would like to see would be to limit new home construction to areas that are not irrigated. This, however, boxes in new home development to more barren, less vegetated areas.
After the 42-minute discussion on Aug. 3, the commissioners opted to delay making a decision on whether to approve Buck Creek until their meeting on Aug. 17. By statute, the commissioners have the authority and responsibility to address water adequacy, availability, and quantity for subdivisions. If it is determined septic issues are not adequately addressed, evidence of adequacy can be requested.
“This is definitely a major decision, one of the hardest, if not the hardest, I’ve had since I became a commissioner,” Park County commissioner Lloyd Thiel said.
