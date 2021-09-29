Described by People Magazine as “Country’s Bonnie Raitt,” Lacy J. Dalton will perform Sunday in Cody.
The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, originally from Bloomsburg, Pa., and Dale Poune will take the stage at 7 p.m. at the Cody Cattle Co.
With a career that has spanned many decades, Dalton was inducted into the North American Country Music Association International Hall of Fame in 2017, and in 2018 she was nominated for a Lifetime Achievement Award.
Her career took off in 1979 when she was awarded the Academy of Country Music’s Top New Female Vocalist of the Year. In June 1979, Dalton was signed by Columbia Records and quickly rose to national prominence with “Crazy Blue Eyes,” which raced to No. 7 on the Billboard Country Charts.
She quickly became one of the few women who could successfully open a show for the likes of Hank Williams Jr., Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard or Charlie Daniels.
Her signature song “16th Avenue” became the anthem for Nashville songwriters and was voted one of Country’s Top 100 Songs ever by Billboard Magazine. Her other hit records include “Takin’ It Easy,” “Everybody Makes Mistakes,” “Hillbilly Girl with the Blues,” “Hard Times” and the worldwide hit “Black Coffee.”
In addition to her Top New Female Vocalist award, she has also brought home numerous Grammy nominations and back-to-back (1979, 1980, 1981) Bay Area Music Awards for Best Country-Folk Recordings.
Today, Dalton continues to record new music and perform live shows whenever possible. She tours mainly west of the Mississippi and loves small boutique venues and old theaters with great sound quality and warm, receptive audiences she can really connect with.
Tickets are $20 or $35 for a pair and are available at thecodycattlecompany.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.