The annual spring opening of US 14A between Burgess Junction and Lovell will occur at noon Friday.
The opening of US 14A is dependent upon favorable weather.
“We’re ready to open Friday at noon,” said WYDOT maintenance foreman Jason Fleming of Lovell. “We have a few ongoing maintenance activities to complete. Drivers are encouraged to drive safely and buckle up.”
For current road conditions, call 511 or log on to wyoroad.info.
The annual winter closure of US 14A, west of Burgess Junction, is at milepost 76.04 on the Lovell side of the Bighorn Mountains. The seasonal road closure at Burgess Junction is just east of milepost 98.1. WYDOT annually closes this 22-mile stretch of scenic mountain road in the Bighorn Mountains of north-central Wyoming about Nov. 30 at the conclusion of the fall hunting season. The high-mountain roadway usually opens for the summer by Memorial Day weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.