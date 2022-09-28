More monkeypox cases identified in Wyoming residents
CHEYENNE (WNE) – The Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday that additional monkeypox cases have been identified in Wyoming residents within the last few days.
New cases have been confirmed in a Natrona County adult man and a Campbell County adult man.
The cases are not connected and additional risk to local communities is not considered to be significantly increased at this time, WDH said in a news release.
Monkeypox is characterized by a rash with other symptoms such as fever, chills, headache, muscle aches and tiredness. It is rarely fatal; it is unpleasant, painful and can cause serious illness in some people.
Monkeypox spreads through close, intimate contact. Steps the state health department recommends to help reduce risk include talking with sexual partners about monkeypox symptoms and being aware of any new or unexplained rash or lesions.
Officials said anyone who has or recently had monkeypox symptoms or has a new or unexplained rash should not have sex and should see a health care provider.
Detailed facts and recommendations are available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: cdc.gov/ poxvirus/monkeypox/index.html.
Man arrested on drug charges tries to eat meth at jail
GILLETTE (WNE) – A 51-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license, possession of methamphetamine, taking drugs into the jail and possession of fake urine meant to defraud drug screenings Saturday on Echeta Road.
At 2:06 a.m. sheriff’s deputies were patrolling near the Foothills Theater when they saw a silver SUV with a missing headlight drive by and stop at a yellow light. The deputies followed the vehicle to the light where it did not move, undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
Deputies spoke with the 51-year-old driver who they knew had a suspended license. The man was talking randomly about things that weren’t related to what the deputies were saying, and he did not complete the sobriety tests.
Deputies searched the SUV and found a bag with suspected meth, a used syringe and synthetic urine that is used in defrauding drug tests.
During booking, detention staff found a bag of meth on him that the man tried to eat. They were able to take the bag back out of his mouth.
The man was also found to have three previous DUI charges in the last 10 years, making his DUI a felony.
Gasoline prices back up more than 5 cents in Wyoming in past week
CHEYENNE (WNE) – Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 5.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.83 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 14.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and stand 37.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.1 cents in the last week, and stands at $4.88 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $3.09 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.79, a difference of $1.70 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.67 per gallon Monday. The national average is down 17.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands 49.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
The data is compiled from more weekly price reports covering over 150,000 U.S. gas stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.