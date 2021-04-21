For the first time in two years, all that will separate Cody and deep dish pizza, Cubs baseball games and a nearly 10-million-person tourist base is one commercial airplane flight.
A maximum revenue guarantee agreement has been set between Yellowstone Regional Airport and United Airlines to return once-a-week, nonstop flights between Cody and Chicago O’Hare International Airport this summer. The flights will run from early July through the end of September.
The airport last offered Chicago flights in 2019, but these were paused in 2020 due to the impacts of COVID-19 on the airline industry.
The addition of the Chicago flight marks a return to 2019 levels of flight at the airport. With the Chicago flight, there will be 38 total weekly flights coming and going from YRA this summer. Aside from the Chicago flight, the others are to Denver and Salt Lake City through United and Delta Airlines.
“This is basically a mirror of what we had in 2019,” Bucky Hall, YRA board member, said during a Park County commissioner meeting Tuesday.
Hall said the flights were well attended in 2019 and completely full over Labor Day weekend.
Spend money to make money
A maximum revenue guarantee is a security deposit that the Cody Yellowstone Air Improvement Resources organizationpays up front to airlines at the beginning of summer service. CYAIR pays 60% of this fee while the Aeronautics Division of the Wyoming Department of Transportation chips in the other 40% under a grant program.
Although YRA has $18 million in CARES Act funding received in 2020, the Federal Aviation Administration mandates that airports cannot spend any money towards MRG funds.
The CYAIR organization is charged with fundraising and finalizing MRGs with airline companies on behalf of the airport. As a 501(c)(3) special interest group, the final cost CYAIR pays United isn’t required to be disclosed.
But Hall, also a CYAIR administrator, said it will cost more than $100,000. He said it cost closer to $90,000 to run the flight in 2019.
If ticket sales are sufficient, money is returned to CYAIR from United at the end of the summer, but in 2019 CYAIR ended up paying about 60% of the contracted amount and in 2017 it wasn’t returned any of the funds paid to the airline.
Hall came before the commissioners on Tuesday to request a pledge from the board to help make a contribution to the cost of the MRG if this shortfall happens again. In return, CYAIR is not planning to receive funding from Park County for the second year in a row. Before the pandemic, it had received roughly $26,000 annually from the county since 2016.
“So we can afford to do this MRG on our own, but we’ll be bankrupt if we have to make a big payment,” he told the commissioners.
Hall said CYAIR has nearly $80,000 in the bank account right now and he said he will also attempt to solicit funds from the private sector. He hopes to have some funds on hand for leveraging airlines entering summer 2022.
Summer outlook
United has now resumed operating two flights per day in and out of YRA and the airport is anticipating a third flight to be added in June and a fourth flight in July.
Most of these flights will be 50-passenger jets with the occasional 70-passenger, Hall said, due to United’s concerns about equipment limitations at YRA.
“We should kind of be cognizant that someday, we might only be getting 70-passenger planes in here,” Hall said during a YRA board meeting on April 14.
Daily Delta SkyWest flights to Salt Lake City will return on May 6 and will run through the end of September and possibly October if customer demand warrants it. Hall said more SkyWest flights will also be added in mid-summer.
Delta was the last airline to hold out on opening up its middle seats due to COVID-19 concerns, but it announced recently it would be ending this policy starting in May.
In recent years, United has been the lone winter operator to Cody, an operation it has subsidized through an Essential Air Service agreement. Under the EAS, the federal government typically provides around $800,000 in annual subsidies to an airline carrier to service winter flights to smaller regional airports like YRA.
Hall said he wants to bargain United down from eight months to a six-month EAS agreement, which could incentivize more flights for the airport during the spring and fall seasons, possibly orchestrated through an MRG agreement with Delta.
“Then we’ll have a little bit more flexibility to try and have Delta come in longer,” he said.
Hall said he was informed out of all EAS airports nationwide, YRA sees the third-highest traffic, costing the taxpayers about $21 per traveler.
Hall reported certain flights have been around 80-90% capacity at YRA lately, but in March passenger numbers at the airport were still down 0.3% from March 2020 and 36.2% from March 2019. It was in late March last year when air travel worldwide dramatically plummeted, so YRA could likely see a strong improvement in April when compared to 2020.
A study performed by Yale University economist Kevin Williams showed national air travel is still only at 64% of February 2020 levels, but many smaller, vacation-oriented airports are performing much better. Jackson Hole Airport is nearly back to 100% and Idaho Falls Regional Airport, about two hours from Yellowstone National Park, is at about 80%.
Another encouraging sign is that car rentals were up 24% from March 2020 at YRA last month and Corey Field, city manager for the local Hertz Car Rental, said summer bookings are looking strong.
Over the next four years YRA plans to spend its CARES funding on $1.3 million in new runway lighting, $2 million quick-turn car wash facility, more than $1 million in general aviation improvements, $1 million for construction of storage areas for smaller-sized aircraft and $4-5 million in terminal renovations. It plans to manage the remainder of funds in a manner that will allow it to be self-sustaining for the foreseeable future.
“There’s no reason for us to have to come back (for money),” Hall said. “It’d be poor management by the guy we hired (airport director Aaron Buck) and the board.”
(1) comment
What day will these flights take place?
