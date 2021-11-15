CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services on Friday announced it will be celebrating the U.S. Department of Labor’s 7th annual National Apprenticeship Week by hosting several events across the state, including a proclamation signing by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins at 3 p.m., on Tuesday at the DWS office in Cheyenne. Earlier this month, Gov. Mark Gordon declared November 15-19 National Apprenticeship Week in Wyoming.
In addition to Tuesday’s proclamation, the Casper Workforce Center is co-hosting a “career exploration week,” a combination of virtual and in-person events to allow jobseekers to explore apprenticeship opportunities. The event is free to attend.
