Area residents are using a new group to revive an old argument: What percentage of game licenses should go to non residents?
Lee Livingston and Duaine Hagen are two of the local representatives on the Wyoming Wildlife Task Force. The main purpose of the taskforce is to present recommendations that will be used to support policy decisions on the state’s wildlife resources to G&F, theoretically spreading decision-making input more widely.
“We can’t make decisions that are going to be binding,” Hagen said.
But what is binding is the relationships and unity created by having a group like this represent the different facets and viewpoints within the hunting community that will lead to better conservation of the state’s wildlife populations.
Powell resident and avid hunter Tim Metzler said he is eager for the Task Force to bring an unbiased third-party perspective for the G&F commissioners to consider.
In addition to their meetings, the Task Force has been touring the state this summer holding public forums to talk with the public about how they feel about these issues. A July 13 listening session in Powell drew around 30 members from the public to talk with Task Force members Livingston, Hagen and Jamie Flitner, who is also a state representative from Greybull.
Livingston said the biggest concern voiced by constituents this summer is the proposal to alter dispersal for licenses of the “big five” game species – bighorn sheep, moose, mountain goat, bison, and grizzly bear, to a 90% resident/10% non-resident allocation. Under current regulations, a 75% resident/25% non-resident split dictates.
Cody resident Marvin Blakesly said he would like a 90/10 split, if not even more restrictive against non-residents.
Livingston said there’s also been discussion about moving all the big five tags to a “once in a lifetime status” or once in a lifetime harvest. Sheep is a once in a lifetime draw, unless an applicant gets lucky enough to draw a random tag. Goat is a once in a flat lifetime draw, while bison is a once in a lifetime harvest.
Also being considered is a 90%/10% allocation on all game licenses, sparked by other state’s implementing this protocol. Any 90/10 split would cost G&F hundreds of thousands to millions in revenue, which would have to be made up by increasing resident fees.
“On the surface, it seems like other states are doing it. I think we should do it,” Livingston said, “I think we need to look at what works for Wyoming.”
Livingston, a local outfitter and county commissioner, mentioned how many Western states have millions of residents but less wildlife than Wyoming.
Blakesly shared his concern with the number of non-residents hunting elk.
“Game and Fish statistics show non-residents kill as much as 60% of bulls in the State of Wyoming,” he said, adding their propensity to hunt on private land likely makes this number even higher.
Tom Flitner, a rancher and husband to Jamie Flitner, disagreed with this viewpoint as he said the non-residents keep costs down for the residents.
“They’re paying a lot of money to professional people … and kill big bulls,” he said. “90/10 may not change that ratio much. It may just allow a lot of tags to people who don’t have access to that game anyway.
“It may just mean that they’re standing shoulder to shoulder to another guy and they’re not seeing any game.”
Derek Henderson said he has reservations about the 90/10 for game species outside the big five because of the impact it could have on small towns that rely on tourism in the fall months.
“Greybull, Basin, Meeteetse, the hotels,” he said. “I don’t think that’s the right answer.”
And as mineral revenue decreases on a near annual basis, tourism - Wyoming’s second largest industry - will likely be looked at more frequently into the future.
Livingston said big game, resident and youth preference point systems will also be a major source of discussion, as will landowner tags, incentives, allocation and compensation.
Wapiti resident Eugene Brumbaugh said he opposes all set-aside licenses and landowner tags and believes all licenses in Wyoming should go through a draw.
“You feed where the elk feed for $1.72 a month (per head) so you’re already taking from public land and are trying to take it away from us, and Game and Fish doesn’t get a nickel out of it,” he said.
Livingston said youth participation in big game hunting has been hurt by the preference points system. In Wyoming, 75% of available licenses are allocated to the preference point drawing and the remaining 25% of available licenses are allocated in a random drawing, regardless of preference points. Non-residents are required to buy their preference points.
“A kid finally starts hunting when he’s young and all of a sudden he realizes, ‘heck, I’m going to be 50, 60, 70 years old by the time I get to hunt a sheep,’ they’re just going to find something else to do,” Hagen said.
Youths cannot start earning preference points until they are 11, but some constituents said they would like this moved up to upon birth. Others like Cade Powell, field manager of the Cody BLM office, said he would like the preference points system abolished all together in order to even the playing field for all.
A few constituents at the meeting spoke of how they would like to see the U.S. Forest Service and Game and Fish better manage ranchers grazing on federal lands, with accusations of overgrazing, baiting grizzly bears and unregistered cattle.
Certain individuals would like to see the leftover draw revamped as well.
Livingston said one of his “pet peeves” is Wyoming’s optional harvest survey.
“When you go to New Mexico, if you don’t submit a hunt survey you don’t get a tag the next year,” he said. “Game and Fish spends all kinds of money on these surveys that never get filled out.”
As Wyoming’s population increases, invoking habitat protection to increase and or sustain game numbers will be an increasingly important issue.
Similarly, when it comes to fishing, allotment allocation of licenses will be debated.
Regulation of guided fishing boats, although not a major issue in the Northwest corner of the state, is a highly divisive topic on the South Platte and Green rivers.
“It’s a big concern,” Livingston said.
He said state statutes need to be reworded to create a single outfitter board that has the power to dictate where outfitters and guides can go.
The Task Force will have their next board meeting Sept. 1 in Casper.
Comments can be submitted to the Task Force at sites.google.com/wyo.gov/wyomingwildlifetaskforce/home/public-input?authuser=0 by Aug. 26.
