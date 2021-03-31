Mother Nature is finally going to cooperate with road crews working on the Greybull Hill. After several delays caused by the weather, the massive 450-cubic-yard concrete pour on 17th Street is scheduled for Thursday. The pour will cause 17th to temporarily become a one-way street with delays expected.
WYDOT Resident Engineer Todd Frost said the plan is for the road to go back to two lanes Thursday night.
Various crews from S&S Builders are also working around the Sheridan corridor on some minor repair work with curbs, gutters and sidewalk slabs. That work is not expected to change traffic patterns or cause delays.
