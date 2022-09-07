In Their Shoes, an event to honor military veterans and first responders, will be Saturday in Clark.
The opening ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. at the Pioneer Recreation Center.
“During summer 2021, our small community was threatened by the Robertson Draw Wildfire,” event chairman Kristen Adkins said. “I stood outside our home watching a 5-mile wall of fire as it burned out of control.”
The moment challenged her to do something to help the community.
“Then one of our Clark volunteer firefighters, Tracy Lewis, told me, ‘It’s great to see the community come together during a disaster, but it’d be great if we could all come together when there wasn’t one.’ “That stuck with me.
“And later, after being in a half marathon, a thought just kept coming back -- Why am I running? Can’t I run for a bigger purpose? That’s where the idea of In Their Shoes came from.”
Activities include a 17-mile Clark Canyon Run beginning at 7 a.m. and a 1-mile walk/run at 10 a.m. Photos of area vets are to be posted along the route. An Honor Hall also will be displayed at the rec center.
“We want to honor and show gratitude to those men and women who bravely serve our community and our country,” Adkins said. “Run participants literally can show their support by participating In Their Shoes. As the wife of a U.S. Army veteran, I’ll be wearing my husband’s boots for the last mile of the Canyon Run.”
She said those who’d like to participate but don’t want to walk or run are still invited.
“Ride your bike, your horse, an ATV or just cheer on those participating,” she said. “And take a moment to imagine what it’s like to walk a mile In Their Shoes.”
There will be a car show at the Clark Fire Station lot, and at the rec center will be vendors, food, live music and a silent auction and raffle featuring prizes from Clark-based businesses. Raffle prizes are a Ruger .22 revolver with holster donated by Ringler Custom Leather, a custom-made knife by D.E. Friedly, a Dewalt tool kit provided by Yoder Construction and leather goods by KLS Designs.
All proceeds from the overall program will be donated to Cody-based Downrange Warriors, plus the Clark Volunteer Fire Department and the rec center, which opens its doors to anyone needing to evacuate in an emergency.
Food will be available from 9-11 a.m. and will include Ron Reed and his chuck wagon, known by many from his longtime appearance at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. There will be biscuits and gravy for breakfast and a lunch menu. Clark’s Bennett Creek Church is sponsoring Cafe USA, which will serve burger sliders and root beer floats.
For children up to age 12, there will be games from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tickets will be available to play fire engine racing, Helo Rescue, Army guys, medical bag and obstacle course. And face-painting will be available.
