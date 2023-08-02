A Byron man is facing property destruction charges after he allegedly threw a metal coffee cup through a window at the Powell Valley Hospital in April causing approximately $346 in damages.
Tyler D. Lesher, 30, pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor property destruction charge at his July 21 arraignment in Park County Circuit Court.
Though Lesher allegedly committed the offense in April, he was not apprehended until July 20 when he was arrested by the Cody Police, according to charging documents.
According to the affidavit, Powell Police Officer Matt Koritnik was dispatched to the Powell hospital after receiving reports from a hospital employee that two males were fighting outside the main entrance.
The call came in on April 17 at 4:39 p.m. The employee further reported that one of the males had thrown a stainless-steel coffee mug and had broken a glass window.
The caller said both males had left in separate vehicles, the affidavit said.
When Koritnik responded to the hospital, the reporting employee told him the two males had also been throwing items at one another, the affidavit said.
Hospital staff identified one of the men as Lesher and the other as Garret Henderson, a Powell resident who has an active warrant out for his arrest over charges alleging he stole a motor vehicle, the affidavit said.
A review of the hospital footage showed Lesher holding a green coffee mug as the two men exited the hospital, the affidavit said.
Koritnik attempted to contact Lesher and Henderson, but could not initially get in touch with them, the affidavit said.
On May 10, Henderson returned Koritnik’s phone call, telling the officer he had been visiting his brother on April 17, but it was a “very traumatic day,” and he couldn’t “recall much else,” the affidavit said.
“I told [Henderson] that numerous witnesses had seen him and Lesher inside the hospital and walking out the main entrance together,” Koritnik wrote in the affidavit. “Other hospital staff observed the two men arguing out front. I told him that I have video from the incident showing Lesher holding a green stainless-steel coffee/water mug.”
Henderson wouldn’t confirm if he was with Lesher or if they were arguing, the affidavit said.
“I explained that it appeared Lesher likely threw the drink container at Henderson, and it ended up hitting the window and breaking it,” Koritnik wrote in the affidavit. “Henderson continued to state he couldn’t remember.”
Koritnik then attempted to make contact with Lesher but had “zero success,” he wrote in the affidavit. But, “I believe there is probable cause to believe Lesher was responsible for the damage to the window at Powell Valley Hospital.”
After Lesher’s arrest by CPD, he was given a $3,500 bond. He was ordered to pay $350 of the bond amount in cash with the remaining amount turned into a personal recognizance bond, allowing him to sign the bond document and be released.
If convicted, Lesher could face up to six months in jail and have to pay a maximum $750 fine.
