An adult male grizzly bear was captured and relocated July 22 by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
The bear was captured in association with livestock depredation on a U.S. Forest Service grazing allotment north of Pinedale. In cooperation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Shoshone National Forest, the bear was relocated to the Mormon Creek drainage approximately 5 miles from the east entrance of Yellowstone National Park.
