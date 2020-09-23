The Cody School Board approved nearly a half-million dollars in technology acquisitions for more equipment to improve their distance and virtual learning offerings in a Sept. 15 meeting.
Some $441,000 will net the district 300 laptops, 230 iPad Minis and 230 Swivl robotic camera mounts. The technology is being paid for with money from the “Governor’s $1.25 Billion CARES Act Grant.”
The bulk of the purchase, just under $210,000, is for Swivl mounts. The mounts connect to iPads or other mobile devices and keep a camera turned towards the person or people speaking.
The goal of the sound-tracking devices is to create a more immersive learning experience for any student who has to be away from the classroom.
Assistant superintendent Tim Foley said most of the laptops would be for staff. Teachers had been using their own devices, but the additional computer would make things easier for them to distance teach.
The district is ordering two different kinds of laptops at wildly different rates. Foley said this is partially because some laptops are for the students and some are for staff, and partially simply due to availability.
Foley said that challenges in the supply chain for laptop manufacturer Dell would have prevented a larger order of the cheaper laptop from arriving until 2021. That would change which funds the district could use to pay for the laptops due to the rules about when the CARES Act money can be used.
“Payment for product cannot be released until the product is received,” Foley said. “Which means, in the case of the governor’s monies, all purchases must be received on or before Dec. 30 in order to utilize those monies.”
That means the supply chain problems would have prevented the district from using the governor’s funds to make the purchase had it ordered only the cheaper laptop. In order to fill the order after the Dec. 30 deadline, the district would have to have dipped into a different source of funding than the Governor’s Grant.
The district currently has about $70,000 left of the more than $600,000 grant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.