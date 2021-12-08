CHEYENNE – First Lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative, the Mountain West Credit Union Foundation and Dan and Cynthia Starks of Dubois partnered to eliminate school meal debt across the state of Wyoming last week. The amount of debt eliminated totaled $99,485.61 across 28 school districts.
In addition to increasing awareness and providing support for the missions of anti-hunger organizations throughout the state, Wyoming Hunger Initiative is committed to finding sustainable solutions at a statewide level to ensure no child goes hungry, and addressing the challenge of school meal debt falls under that purview.
The Mountain West Credit Union Foundation partnered with local credit unions across the state through a matching program to raise $40,000 for this cause. National Military Vehicle Museum founder Dan Starks and his wife Cynthia, of Dubois, matched that contribution. The Ellbogen Foundation in Wyoming, Gov. Mark Gordon’s salary donation and numerous small, individual donations made up the difference, allowing the goal to be realized.
“Wyoming Hunger Initiative is proud to partner with Wyoming’s credit unions, Mr. and Mrs. Starks, and other generous donors to reach a milestone that ensures no Wyoming child shoulders the burden of debt. Finding a Wyoming solution to a Wyoming challenge is always our priority,” said Jennie Gordon. “Wyoming Hunger Initiative was launched with one simple mission: to bring our great state closer to ending hunger and its insidious effects once and for all.”
“This partnership ensures that schoolchildren and their families will have one less thing to worry about in the and can focus on learning.”
Wyoming Hunger Initiative continues to seek sustainable solutions to end hunger in the state through its innovative approach to establishing a wide variety of critical partnerships and local solutions through Food from the Field, Food from the Farm + Ranch, Wyoming Hunger Initiative Grants and Hunger Champions Circle.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will continue reimbursing schools and childcare centers for free meals to students regardless of income through the 2021-22 school year, which provides an opportunity to eliminate debt and end the cycle for families facing food insecurity.
About Wyoming Hunger Initiative
Wyoming Hunger Initiative seeks to find and support Wyoming solutions to food insecurity, which affects approximately 86,000 residents statewide. Launched in October 2019, the campaign is the official initiative of first lady Jennie Gordon and is governed by the board of directors of the Wyoming Governor’s Residence Foundation, a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit. For more information, visit nohungerwyo.org.
