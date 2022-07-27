A Cody native with a wife, two young children and a construction business wants to help shape the future course of Park County, not in spite of his age but, in part, because of it.
Matt Scott, whose family has been in Wyoming since the state’s earliest days, is one of eight candidates angling for one of three open seats on the Park County commissioners’s board.
The 2005 Cody High School and 2009 University of Wyoming grad points to his experiences in work, education and travel to show what he said would be his dedication to county residents if elected.
“I feel like we do need some young voices to step up into this role,” he said. “Cody has been one of those places (where) we’ve faced the same obstacles, even from when I was a kid.”
Scott said he’s heard the worries about young people leaving to find better opportunities, about not having enough diversity in businesses.
He also remembers how great it was to grow up in town and wants to ensure the reasons people love Cody don’t fade away even as change continues.
“Wyoming’s a safe place,” he said. “There’s low crime rates, there’s people that are your neighbors that actually say ‘Hi’ to you, and you know who they are. I feel bad for people that don’t know what it’s like here, because I’ve grown up with it. And I’m like, ‘This is great.’”
Scott, who has traveled to other parts of the world and lived in other regions, said those experiences only made him more appreciative of his home town and home county.
“People moved here to be on the frontier,” he said. “That’s why my family moved here, for space, for land, for a free spirit. And I still think Wyoming has a sense of that, that a lot of places don’t and I think that’s one way it’s attractive to me.
“And that’s one thing that I really want to fight to preserve is that sense of freedom.”
While understanding that people will want to continue to move to the region, Scott said he wants to make sure that growth is managed well and also allows people to exercise their private property rights.
He also wants to ensure Park County remains a place where young people can do what he did: work hard and find success.
After graduating from high school – working at local institutions such as Cassie’s along the way – Scott went to Sheridan College and then on to the University of Wyoming on a highly selective scholarship.
That scholarship required he keep his grades high, something he did, save for a B in public speaking.
“That was the only B I had my whole academic career,” he said. “It’s ironic now.”
Scott graduated with a degree in finance and, after working in banks throughout college, went into finance. But first he backpacked across Europe.
“All I knew as I flew into London, is I had about two and a half months to get myself to Zurich, Switzerland,” he said. “And so it was a great time.”
He flew back to the states, then left again to teach English in Thailand.
He said it was an eye-opening experience to live in Thailand. He recalled that the man he regularly drank tea with in the mornings said he was impressed with how positive Scott was.
“A lot of times we forget how lucky we are and we need to be thankful for what we have,” he said.
He met his wife Ashley in a classic Cody fashion -- at the Silver Dollar Bar from across the room.
After returning from Thailand, Scott worked for a period in northern Colorado and returning to Cody in an insurance position. When that job didn’t go as planned, he said he decided to take a drastic step: He went into construction, starting with log peeling and going from there.
“I got into building houses and I loved it,” he said. “I loved working with my hands and having a product at the end of the day that you can see that you built and worked on.”
After four years he was eligible for his contractor’s license and opened his own company, which he said at first was just him.
“I took whatever I could to get to get my foot in the door and worked my way up,” he said. “Now we have a business where we build homes and do remodels.”
