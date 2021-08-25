The Park County Animal Shelter is overflowing with cats.
The staff is hoping community members can help solve the problem at an adoption drive 10 a.m.-noon Friday at Fremont Motors.
This is the third in a series of summer adoption drives hosted by the organization in response to a summer surge in animals being brought to the shelter.
Before the summer, adoptions had whittled down the animals at the Cody shelter to just a few. Since June, both PCAS and the Powell Animal Shelter have seen a steady influx in animal intakes. Now they’re asking for help from their communities.
“With more than 100 cats, we are over capacity,” said Megan McLean, PCAS Executive Director, in a release. “It’s normal for adoptions to slow toward the end of summer, but the resurgence of the pandemic isn’t helping. Animals just aren’t getting adopted at the rate that they’re coming in. Shelters across the country are overflowing with animals.”
The adoption drive aligns with a current promotion that PCAS is doing to further incentivize adoptions. The adoption fee for adult cats (1-6 years old) is $20 and PCAS is waiving adoption fees for cats that are older than 6 and for working cats (mousers). The adoption fee for kittens is the regular price ($65) but adopters can take a second kitten home for free.
“We are proud to be a no-kill shelter,” McLean said. “But that promise comes with the reality of having to turn animals away at times like this. We are asking residents of Park County to lend a hand by only bringing animals to the shelter that are in dire circumstances.
“Pet owners who need to relinquish their pets are encouraged to try rehoming them first through our Home to Home program. Pet finders can help by posting pets on social media and asking neighbors if they know who the animal belongs to rather than bringing them to the shelter.”
By hosting monthly adoption drives, McLean said the shelter staff hopes to draw attention to relevant animal welfare issues – such as shelters being overpopulated – while also promoting animal adoptions and foster and volunteer opportunities.
“Adoption drives give the animals some much-needed time outside of the shelter while also engaging the community in our work,” said Jackie Hinther, PCAS Shelter operations manager. “We hope to start clearing out the shelter so that we can be here to support the most vulnerable animals such as those that are injured or sick.”
People who want to help but are unable to adopt are encouraged to foster or donate supplies from PCAS’ Amazon Wishlist. Monetary donations can be made online at parkcountyanimalshelter.org.
