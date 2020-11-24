The Park County GOP is asking county public health officer Dr. Aaron Billin to rescind the county mask mandate.
The resolution comes on the heels of a statement from the state Republican Committee opposing Gov. Mark Gordon’s state of emergency regarding the coronavirus, which gives him power to enact statewide rules related to COVID-19.
“We believe this mandate is unacceptable, outrageous and most importantly unconstitutional in a Constitutional Representative Republic,” the resolution reads in part. “In light of the resolution passed by the numerous county republican parties, the combined resolution of the Wyoming Republican Party, and the unconstitutional circumvention of our elected officials by the state and Park County health officer, we call on Dr. Billin to rescind his order immediately.”
Billin’s mask order went into effect Nov. 18 and runs through Dec. 4. He explained the mandate to the county commissioners, none of whom objected, after sending it to the state for approval.
Billin defended his implementation of the mask mandate last week in a Facebook post.
“During this pandemic I have done multiple computerized searches of the medical literature and have yet to find a credible study that suggests that masks don’t reduce the transmission of SARS-CoV-2,” he said.
The county GOP executive committee signed the letter, including chair Martin Kimmet, vice chair Bob Ferguson, treasurer Robin Berry, state committeeman Charles Cloud, state committeewoman Sherry Johnson and secretary Vincent Vanata.
In the letter they accused Billin of going around the county’s elected officials to enact the mandate and said Billin had gone beyond the limit to personal actions he had explained on a radio show.
“We are communicating to the Park County health officer that he has exceeded those limitations,” the executive committee wrote.
