Due to safety concerns at Old Faithful Overpass Bridge, traffic is being routed around the bridge, Yellowstone National Park reported early Wednesday afternoon. National Park Service staff are evaluating the condition of the bridge.
Travelers can still access Old Faithful and the Upper Geyser Basin, lodges, stores, the clinic, and gas station. If not intending to visit Old Faithful, consider alternate routes due to delays throughout the area.
A Yellowstone representative said while making improvements to the bridge, workers determined the structural integrity of the bridge might be compromised to the point where it needs further investigation.
To see current road statuses, visit the park website or call (307) 344-2117. To receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone, text "82190" to 888-777.
