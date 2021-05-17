Yellowstone area grizzlies are making more appearances as the weather warms, including a video captured last week that shows a grizzly bluff-charging a nearby woman filming three bears in the Park.
In Washington, D.C., Wyoming elected officials are continuing to push for the species to be delisted.
Last week U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) questioned Shannon Estenoz, President Joe Biden’s nominee to serve as assistant secretary of Fish and Wildlife and Parks of the Department of Interior, about the Greater Yellowstone grizzly bear population.
“One of the great success stories of the Endangered Species Act since it was enacted is grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem,” she said during the hearing. “The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in the Bush Administration, the Obama Administration, and the Trump Administration all agreed that the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem grizzly bear population has recovered and should be delisted.”
Lummis asked Estenoz whether the Yellowstone area grizzly should be delisted.
Estenoz said the Yellowstone-area grizzly “is doing very, very well,” and noted that “it’s really important for folks to feel supported and listened to and that we have the right tools in the toolbox to help folks live and exist with a recovering predator species, and state management and state expertise, as I said before, is absolutely central to this approach.”
Estenoz said if she is confirmed she will prioritize working with communities to “recover,” or delist, predators in particular.
Population monitoring
A key feature in determining how well the grizzly population is doing happens out in the field.
As part of ongoing efforts to monitor the population of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will conduct grizzly bear capture operations in areas of northwest Wyoming beginning this spring and continuing through early fall.
Department biologists will trap in both front and backcountry areas. All areas will have major access points marked with warning signs. All trap sites will be posted with area closure signs in the direct vicinity of trap sites. It is critical that all members of the public heed these signs. When captured, animals are collared, released on site, and monitored in accordance with strict guidelines developed jointly by G&F and the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team.
The annual monitoring of this population is vital to the ongoing management and conservation of grizzly bears in Wyoming. Information obtained through these efforts is used to assess the status and health of grizzly bears in the ecosystem and provides insight into population dynamics critical to demonstrate the continued recovery of the Greater Yellowstone population.
Safety in bear country
Officials are also working with the public to keep encounters to a minimum.
G&F reminds people to be cautious around wildlife during the spring. They may be encountering wildlife that hasn’t seen humans in months, so practicing safety and outdoor awareness is important.
Those who recreate in bear country need to be aware of the potential for encounters with bears. Be cautious and alert. Hike in a group and make noise as you travel so you don’t surprise a bear or other wildlife. Learn to recognize areas of heavy bear use by knowing how to identify tracks, scats and diggings, and if you smell a carcass, avoid it. Flocks of magpies or ravens often indicate a nearby potential food source for bears. Remember, when bears scavenge large animals, they often cover what they can’t eat with brush or dirt and may stay nearby for several days to defend it from other bears.
Commercially available bear spray is effective for deterring aggressive animals. Use bear spray only as a deterrent and as a last resort to avoid a physical encounter. Carry bear spray in a readily accessible manner and make sure the spray is EPA approved.
To learn more, please visit the Bear Wise Wyoming website.
