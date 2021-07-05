Park County Search and Rescue assisted Big Horn County in rescuing a woman injured after being ejected off her horse June 23 in a steep and rocky canyon.
According to a SAR spokesperson, the female appeared to have a closed head injury and a possible broken pelvis.
The Big Horn County and Park County Search and Rescue Teams with Cody Regional Health EMS responded to assist. Once the teams reached the victim, she was treated on scene by CRH EMTs and paramedics. She was then packaged into a wheeled litter and transported out. Due to an area of the trail that was exceedingly rocky and steep, the SAR teams used a rope belay system to ensure a safe descent.
A rope belay system, in its simplest terms, acts as a brake on the rope utilizing friction. The tension on the rope helps protect the climbers, or in this case the rescue team, and if someone falls, they won’t fall very far. The SAR teams have many hours of training and employing this method, which makes for a safe and effective rescue operation.
SAR Coordinator Deputy Bill Brown credits the successful outcome of this mission, and many before, to the positive, cooperative working relationship among agencies both in and out of Park County.
“The ability for so many agencies to come together and work as one team provides for a much safer environment for everyone,” he said.
Once the victim was successfully evacuated from the canyon, she was transported via a Guardian helicopter and flown to Billings.
