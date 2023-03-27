Jeff Shrin took to calling his bandmate Steve Singer “the Sing-man” back in 1973, when their band Aragon was touring servicemen clubs in the San Diego area. And for Singer, the affectionate nickname was apt.
A day after he passed at the age of 67 on March 23, Singer’s family and friends remembered him as the musical heartbeat of Cody for decades.
“To me, he is the definition of a musician,” said Jim Krubeck, a long-time friend and bandmate. “There’s players who play the music, and there are musicians who live, eat and breathe it. Steve was a true musician … No one could think of Steve Singer without thinking of music.”
Through decades of performing with bands like Aragon and West The Band — and later through owning and operating Cassie’s Steakhouse for over 27 years — Singer provided the sound track of the city of Cody throughout his entire life. That was just the way he wanted it, his wife Melody said.
“His passions were his music, his friends, his family and being in Cody,” she remembered. “Those were the things that meant so much to him … Music was his way of helping people enjoy life.”
Singer’s musical career began in 1972, when he was recruited by Krubeck to perform in Aragon. The band had some big performances on the horizon when their tour bus arrived in Cody, Krubeck said, and their bass player just wasn’t cutting it. So they offered the gig to Singer, who was in high school at the time.
“He had to learn the entire set list in three days,” Krubeck said. “He did it, and he played like he had been in the band forever.”
About a year later in San Diego, Shrin — the new drummer for Aragon — met Singer for the first time.
“My first impression of Steve was astounding,” Shrin remembered. “He had hair below his waistline. Just long, flowing hair. He just had the quintessential look of a rock-and-roller from that era.”
As he got to know Singer, Shrin realized there was more to him than musical talent.
“He just had this ability to make me feel like I had his complete attention,” Shrin said. “I later discovered that was Steve’s mode of operation … Everyone who ever knew him said, ‘Steve’s my best friend.’”
Perhaps Singer’s most lasting musical legacy was West The Band, which was formed in 1975, and in which both Krubeck and Shrin performed over the years.
“During our touring days, we were Top 40 country right off the top of the charts,” Shrin said. “We learned Garth Brooks and Travis Tritt. But we were a country band that could rock the room, and we were just as comfortable playing Billy Idol or the Stones. When the audiences said, ‘West is best,’ they meant it.”
Krubeck noted that the band members didn’t always get along, but they always managed to rock the room.
“People thought we got along all the time, but we didn’t,” said Krubeck, the vocalist for West. “But even when we were fighting, we still sounded great.”
Guitarist Ed Cook joined the band in 1992, and said he was struck immediately by Singer’s musical talent as well as his innate kindness and generosity.
“Whatever room he walked into, he just lifted the place up,” Cook said. “He was just that kind of person.”
The band had a chance to play with some big-name acts over the years, Krubeck said — from Glenn Frey to Vince Gill, Chubby Checker to Charlie Daniels. But perhaps the most rewarding concert was the 1991 performance in Casper where Singer met his future wife.
“He met her outside the Beacon Club, and he never let her out of his sight again,” Shrin said.
By 1995, the touring life was getting exhausting, Melody said, and Singer decided to leave life on the road behind in order to bring music to his hometown of Cody.
That’s when the Singers bought Cassie’s, which they owned and operated together until last year, she said. The Singers worked together to preserve the history of Cassie’s, which first opened in 1922, while making it the musical hub of the city.
There were performances seven days a week, ranging from country and bluegrass to heavy metal and children’s Christmas concerts, Melody said.
“Steve had such a love for music, and he wanted to make it available to everyone,” she said.
The concerts at Cassie’s are a thing of legend. Melody remembered when Singer stepped away mid-performance to break up a bar fight. Krubeck remembered getting cursed out by a drunk Tanya Tucker. Cook remembered the time Judge Lance Ito — of OJ Simpson trial fame — showed up four nights in a row to watch West The Band perform.
Through it all, Singer was a consummate entertainer and a gracious host, Melody said.
“He didn’t want Cassie’s to be the place where you went to fight and drink after the rodeo,” she said. “He wanted it to be a place to enjoy music and culture in Cody.”
Shrin recalled watching Singer perform one night, and being struck by the expressions of concentration and absorption on his face. Singer was someone who put all of himself into his performances, Shrin said — he was not just a musician, but a showman determined to create something you would talk about for years to come.
“I think Steve’s legacy is continuing the carnival that Buffalo Bill started in Cody all those years ago,” Shrin said. “He kept show business alive in Cody. And if Buffalo Bill is worth remembering, then so is Steve.”
