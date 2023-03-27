Singer

Steve Singer (left) and Jeff Shrin rock out during a 2018 concert.

 Courtesy of Jeff Shrin

Jeff Shrin took to calling his bandmate Steve Singer “the Sing-man” back in 1973, when their band Aragon was touring servicemen clubs in the San Diego area. And for Singer, the affectionate nickname was apt.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.