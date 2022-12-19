Yellowstone Regional Airport Director Aaron Buck is actively pursuing the return of Delta Airlines and will be meeting with representatives of SkyWest Airlines about the issue next month.
Buck told members of the Park County Travel Council on Dec. 15 that reaching an agreement with Delta was “critical” for the operations of the airport and for Park County residents.
“Our state has a top 20 list of airports that passengers in our state fly in and out of, and five of those are considered Delta hubs,” Buck said. “Of those 20, nine others are partnered with Delta, so 14 of the 20 top destinations for our community are covered by Delta. That’s why it’s critical to have Delta as a way for our community to get to the places they want to get to. Let’s bring those options back.”
Delta ran flights one to two times daily from early May to early October at YRA in the summer of 2021, and made up between 18% and 36% of the airport’s total flights, according to previous Enterprise reporting. During that time, there was a total of 5,363 passenger enplanements on Delta flights to YRA.
Delta announced it would not be returning to YRA in late 2021. At that time, the airline informed Buck that not enough business clientele traveled to YRA, and business clientele provided Delta a better margin of profit returns than the leisure travel base of customers coming to Cody.
In addition, Delta, like many airlines, continues to face pilot shortages, and has had to make difficult decisions about what flights to prioritize, Buck told the travel council. According to an analysis issued in August 2022 by New York-based management consulting firm Oliver Wyman, the North American airline industry currently faces a shortfall of 8,000 pilots, or about 11% of the total workforce.
Buck is currently scheduled to meet with representatives of Skywest Airlines — a regional airline that partners with Delta to provide flights to YRA and other similarly sized airports — on Jan. 23. He said he planned to use his time to discuss how the airport could best accommodate Delta and its needs.
“We want to see what other concerns they have and how we can reduce costs, from an airport perspective, for them to come here,” Buck said. “We’ll also bring up things we’ve done to reduce costs for them in the past.”
Delta’s decision about returning to Cody will likely be contingent on a discussion happening currently in the U.S. Congress, he said.
“They’ve applied to fly planes with 30 seats or below of passengers,” Buck said. “What that does is it allows them to hire a pilot who only has 700 hours (of experience) and put them next to someone who might have 30,000 hours, rather than having to hire two guys with over 10,000 hours of experience. That’s the goal.”
Being able to hire less-experienced pilots would help address the ongoing pilot shortage and allow Delta to expand its service back into smaller communities like Cody, he said.
“If they’re able to do that, I think you’ll see lots of airports return to service (with Delta),” Buck said. “If Congress says no, it will probably be three or four years out before we get Delta back.”
Buck said the Wyoming Airports Coalition has been lobbying Congress to consider the change, for the sake of air service throughout the state.
“Last month, when I talked to Delta on the phone, they said that, if that passes, they 100% are coming back to Cody,” he said. “If not, it’s a different conversation. But we’re going to keep trying anyways, and see what happens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.