Bryan Skoric thinks he’s done a good job representing Park County and ensuring effective criminal prosecution for the last 19 years.
Now he’s asking voters for four more.
“I’m from Park County, I was born and raised here, raised my family here,” he said. “I want to see Park County remain Park County. And I don’t want to see change instituted just for the mere sake of change.”
For the first time, Skoric is facing a competitor, a former deputy county attorney.
“I want to continue serving as Park County prosecuting attorney for the simple fact that I believe I’ve done a good job in the last 19 years representing the county and all of its civil affairs, as well as ensuring the effective prosecution of all criminal matters that come before us,” Skoric said. “Certainly the office deals with a wide array of topics that I think sometimes the general public doesn’t see because you don’t read it in the newspaper. I’m on top of all the day-to-day, civil matters, contracts, agency advice that we do.”
He and his three deputies are also busy with confidential proceedings, such as the exploitation of vulnerable adult cases, child abuse cases and the large number of mental health cases
“I think this office does a great job of getting the work done for Park County and I’d like to continue to do it in the county I care about,” he said. “It’s just a job I enjoy. And it’s a job that needs to get done correctly.
“I have three fantastic deputies working for me and we’re getting the job done. There’s years and years and years of experience with those deputies and I’m pretty happy with the way the offices currently operate.”
Skoric said the position is one that just doesn’t stop at 5 p.m., as he’s on call 24/7 for law enforcement and needs to be available for certain mental health cases and when children are taken into custody by law enforcement, as the county attorney by statute has to be involved.
“You’re in charge of the department, but you deal with anything from traffic citations to homicide, planning and zoning,” he said. “You’re just dealing with a lot of topics and to effectively ensure that the job gets done, I think takes a good manager to do that.”
He said the agency representation aspect of the job takes a good bit of his time.
“You’re dealing with the commissioners, all of their departments, including road, landfill, planning and zoning, clerk of district court, treasurer, assessor, all of those legal issues hit this office,” he said. “So on a daily basis we prosecute crimes on behalf of the State of Wyoming and we represent the county itself in all of its civil affairs.”
Last year the office handled 110 felony charges, 635 misdemeanors, 22 child neglect cases and 66 Title 25 cases.
In the legal profession tree of life, the position of County Attorney is an 'entry level' post at best, on a low hanging branch. Mr. Skoric, a career politician, has been sitting on that branch for almost 20 years. With over a 200% employee turnover in his office, maybe Skoric should be prompted to the door and explore the world of private law? The people of this county need a change, a fresh breath of air. Unfortunately, his primary opponent (a former employee) doesn't offer much other than an ax to grind. Hopefully some new blood, an independent candidate will come along and and right the ship
