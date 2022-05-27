While Cody City Council’s Ward 2 seat has yet to have anyone file for it as of Friday, Ward 1 now has a race.
City council vice-president Justin Baily on Wednesday filed to run again for his Ward 1 seat. Challenger Dan Schein of the Cody Cupboard had earlier filed to run for the seat as well.
The incumbent also filed for Mayor of Meeteetse after a challenger was first to throw her hat in the ring. On Wednesday, Mayor J.W. “Bill” Yetter filed for another term. Previously, Meeteetse Visitor’s Center Director Kristen Yoder had filed.
No one, however, had filed as of Friday morning for either of the two open Meeteetse Town Council seats.
Ken Montgomery of Clark also added his name to the list of challengers for Park County commissioners, and Robin “Yager” Martin threw her hat in the ring as a third challenger for the post of Park County Clerk of District Court.
