Cody man Christopher Nash Pugrad was arrested on Aug. 27 by the Park County Sheriff’s Office and charged with reckless endangerment and interference with a peace officer, after repeatedly firing a weapon toward a mountain bike trail located near his property on Reesy Road and after charging several police officers as they were attempting to arrest him.

Dewey Vanderhoff
Dewey Vanderhoff

Besides brandishing deadly weapons and making threats, we also need statutory relief for Really Bad Tatoos if they appear publically in the presence of others. Perhaps on a sliding scale from Nuisance tatooery all the way up to high misdemeanor of felony Obnoxious tattoos ; Abuse of Body art with fines and incarceration doubling if it frightens the children ...

