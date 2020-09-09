The Shoshone National Forest will be keeping some campgrounds open longer this fall in response to high levels of visitation over the summer.
Acting District Ranger Mike LaFrentz said it is the Forest Service’s goal to match the recreational opportunities offered at the same time last year in keeping the campgrounds open.
Island Lake, Beartooth Lake, Crazy Creek, Hunter Peak, and the south loop of Dead Indian Campground, will all be open through the end of the weekend.
Rex Hale will remain open until Sept. 21 and Threemile, Eagle Creek, Newton Creek, and Wapiti will stay open until Sept. 28.
Meeteetse campgrounds in the Greybull Ranger District – Brown Mountain, Jack Creek, and Wood River – will be open through hunting season or as weather permits, generally to the middle or third week of October. Brown had been closed all summer but opened on Thursday.
Deer Creek Campground will remain open with minimal services throughout the year.
All other fee campgrounds were closed on Tuesday. In addition to the extension of campground open dates, the Shoshone National Forest will reopen the majority of restrooms that had been closed earlier this year at trailheads and other locales.
The Clay Butte Lookout, Fox Creek Campground, Lake Creek Campground, Newton Spring Picnic Site and Sleeping Giant Picnic Site are all closed for the year.
There are a handful of campgrounds in SNF that can be reserved but if not they become first-come-first-serve.
Although she did not have any statistical data available, Kristie Salzmann, public affairs officer for SNF, said her staff had visually seen an uptick in campground attendance this summer.
“It was higher than anything seen in recent years,” she said.
This is a trend occurring nationally as more people went on road trips and camped this summer in an effort to social distance amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information, contact the Clarks Fork, Greybull, and Wapiti District Office in Cody at (307) 527-6921, visit fs.usda.gov/shoshone, follow on Twitter (@ShoshoneNF), or like SNF on Facebook (US Forest Service – Shoshone National Forest).
