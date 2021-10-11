Fall is a popular time for recreational use on the Shoshone National Forest. This year, vegetation remains dry, and there have been six new fire starts across the Shoshone National Forest in the past week; these new fires have been human-caused.
It is common for those recreating on the Shoshone National Forest to use warming fires as the weather turns colder; however, unattended or abandoned campfires often cause wildfires. If you decide to build a campfire, ensure it is in a safe area away from tents, structures and low-hanging vegetation. Build your campfire using a stone or metal ring so it cannot easily spread. Never leave a campfire unattended and always ensure it is properly doused with water. All areas of the campfire must be cold to the touch before it is considered safe to leave.
This time of year is also when grizzly and black bears are in hyperphagia, which means these animals are trying to take in as many calories as they can prior to hibernation; this can often lead to human-bear interactions. For the safety of all visitors to the Shoshone National Forest and wildlife, proper food storage is essential. More specific information on proper food and attractant storage can be found at go.usa.gov/xHssR.
“There have already been human-bear conflicts this hunting season. It is incredibly important that visitors to the Shoshone National Forest understand the food storage order that we have in place,” said Shoshone National Forest Supervisor Lisa Timchak. “Please take the time to learn the extra steps you can take to stay safe while hunting in bear country. Wyoming Game and Fish has this information available at https://go.usa.gov/xMddm.”
For additional information on the Shoshone National Forest, visit fs.usda.gov/shoshone, follow us it Twitter (@ShoshoneNF), or like us on Facebook (US Forest Service – Shoshone National Forest).
As America’s first national forest, the Shoshone National Forest has 2.4 million acres of diverse terrain and a mission to sustain the health, diversity and productivity of the forest to meet the needs of present and future generations.
