Barbara, 87, and Elmer Bunn, 93, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary recently. The couple married in 1951 in Billings. The couple planned the whole wedding and got married the same day. Two days later Elmer had to go back to France where he was stationed while serving in the Korean War. When he returned 17 months later, the couple bought a farm in Clark where they lived from 1956-1990. The couple has three children, six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 3 ½ great-great-grandchildren. “We grew up together and worked hard together,” Barbara said.
