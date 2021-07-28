Cody Middle School students could have the opportunity to get their hunter safety certificates during class at some point in the future.
On July 20 Cody School Board trustees voiced support for a resolution from the governor that, in 2020, asked the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and State Superintendent of Public Instruction to develop a program.
Chair Brandi Nelson said administrators had discussed having the program be a Friday enrichment course at CMS. Except for last year due to COVID-19, in recent years Fridays at the middle school have been set aside for a variety of electives, from design to fly tying.
Trustee Stefanie Bell said it’d be best to express support for the program and hand off to the new leadership at CMS to implement once it’s established at the state level.
Trustees all expressed support for the program, with Cody Schools alum Cathy Roes saying if the program had been in place when she was at CMS, she’d have likely gone hunting by now.
“I think it’s really great to have it as an available option,” she said. “I look forward to creating a new generation of sportsmen in Wyoming.”
Trustee Jessica Case similarly praised the program, noting many youths get hunter safety around that time already, but cautioned that middle schoolers would need to be reminded not to bring guns to school, especially since there are no longer gun-free signs around the buildings.
