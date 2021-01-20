Twenty-three local organizations have now applied to receive their share of more than $600,000 in funding available through Park County for the CARES Act Community Charitable Relief Program.
All charitable organizations that are tax-exempt under either Section 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(19) of the Internal Revenue Code, are encouraged to apply.
The deadline to apply for this program is 3 p.m. Friday. Applications may be requested electronically at skohn@parkcounty.us or by calling (307) 527-8510. Applications can also be picked up at the County Commissioners’ office in the courthouse, 1002 Sheridan Ave.
To apply for funding, visit parkcounty.us.
In late December, the county temporarily pushed up its deadline to Dec. 29 to apply for funding due to delays in the most recently passed stimulus package. But once that package was passed, the new deadline was set for Friday.
Another change from the original grant guidelines is in addition to COVID-19 related expenses, organizations can also now include donations lost from not being able to hold fundraisers as part of their eligible grant reimbursement.
The commissioners will determine which organizations will receive funds and for how much by Feb. 2.
“We’re charged with distributing these funds,” said Park County Commissioner Chairman Lee Livingston. “It’s the same as if they’re applying for a (county) grant, and we review all grants and there’s criteria they need to meet.”
The commissioners will determine a set rubric for need and Livingston said there was a higher priority for funds to be given to organizations providing a direct service to people in need due to COVID-19.
At least one locally based organization applied that does not service people locally.
Any unused funds must be returned to the state. Statewide, around $12.1 million is available to be disbursed.
