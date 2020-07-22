Observers in the Northern Hemisphere are hoping to catch a glimpse of Comet NEOWISE as it zips through the inner solar system before it speeds away into the depths of space.
Discovered on March 27 by NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer mission, Comet NEOWISE is putting on a dazzling display for skywatchers before it disappears, not to be seen again for another 6,800 years, according to NASA.
If you’re looking at the sky without the help of observation tools, Comet NEOWISE will likely look like a fuzzy star with a bit of a tail, so using binoculars or a small telescope is recommended to get the best views of this object.
Find a spot away from city lights with an unobstructed view of the sky, just after sunset, look below the Big Dipper in the northwest sky, and bring binoculars or a small telescope to get the best views.
