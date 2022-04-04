The City of Cody will likely use some of its final federal ARPA funds to perform one more round of chip sealing road maintenance.
By that point, the funding source the city has used for the chip sealing since 2017 will have dried up.
“I would say chip sealing is the best money we can spend on our road maintenance,” said Cody Public Works Director Philip Bowman at a Tuesday city council work session.
The program started in 2017 following the 2016 approval by voters of a specific purpose 1 cent sales tax. Bowman said initially, the funding was only expected to last four years, but due to cost savings and interest earned on the funds, only $90,000 remains. Add to that $40,000 from another project that was saved, and Bowman on Tuesday said he’ll be asking for $100,000 worth of ARPA funds to cover the rest of the cost and squeeze in one more round of chip sealing this summer.
Of that $230,000, $30,000 would be used to purchase chip at-cost from the county, and $200,000 will be spent to purchase the oil – an adhesive mixture the city puts on the road before laying new chip.
City council agreed to move that and other expenses to a vote at the next meeting while holding back another ask by the public works department, for now, for a $300,000 machine to better clear snow pushed to the center of streets after a snowstorm.
“I wonder about the snow removal when without a tax we may never able to do chip sealing again,” city council member Heidi Rasmussen said in favoring the chip sealing.
To chip seal, a thin layer of heated asphalt liquid is put on the road followed by a thin layer of small rocks. A steamroller compacts the layer, and excess stones are swept away. This method extends the life of a road and waterproofs the underlying foundation.
Bowman said the department will wait on buying the oil in the hope it will drop in price as it is currently 75-100% more expensive than the last time they purchased oil.
