It was last March when COVID-19 first appeared in Wyoming, and within the month upended just about everything.
The hospital added new areas to cordon off possible infections, schools went virtual and people empty shelves of toilet paper.
And as close connections became harder to make in person, worries about the mental health of county residents began.
Narcotics and Alcoholics anonymous meetings went virtual, elderly residents began visiting relatives through windowpanes and Zoom, and students sang songs about being stuck at home.
The Cody Enterprise is starting an ongoing series in the coming months about how people have dealt with mental health issues since the pandemic began and how they have responded to keep people connected.
Cody Regional Health’s Cedar Mountain Center, which deals with mental health illnesses and addiction, is one example of making that adjustment.
Where days before the inpatient and outpatient services were focused on an in-person model, once the pandemic began psychiatrists, counselors and other staff were connecting with patients over Zoom.
“As COVID hit we finished Thursday business as usual,” program director Steve Humphries Wadsworth said. “Monday, telehealth was a success.”
Mental health experts across the county have performed similar feats to address area residents’ mental health needs in a myriad of ways.
The following series examines both the problems that were often made more difficult due to the pandemic and its restrictions, but also the ways people have responded.
