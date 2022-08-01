MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS – Beginning Monday, Aug. 1, people may apply to the 2022-2023 winter lottery for permits to snowmobile in Yellowstone National Park without a commercial guide. Authorized in 2013, the Non-Commercially Guided Snowmobile Access Program allows permit-holders to enter the park for up to three days with a group of up to five snowmobilers.

