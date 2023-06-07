Cody Police Chief Chuck Baker will be retiring on June 30 after seven years with the department and a 43-year career in uniform. Taking his place will be Cody Police Lt. Jason Stafford.
Baker made the announcement at the city council’s June 6 meeting, with a press release following the announcement.
“I’ve served with honor here in the City of Cody for seven years ... and I appreciate the confidence that you had back in early 2016,” Baker told city council members. “It’s been a pleasure. It’s been an honor, and I continue to commit to you that I will give 100% until the day that I walk out the door.”
The announcement of Baker’s retirement comes as the city is conducting an internal investigation of Cody Officer Blake Stinson’s conduct during an arrest of a 17-year-old juvenile.
But, City Administrator Barry Cook told the city council, “I’d like to strongly emphasize that Chief Baker and I have been working on this since six to eight months ago.”
“I knew he would be retiring this year,” Cook continued. “I want to make it very, very clear that this process began eight months ago.”
Baker told the council, “It’s really unfortunate the timing, but I’ve been working with the city manager for six months on this exit strategy and succession plan to prepare for this day.”
According to the press release, Baker’s tenure at CPD “has been marked by his unwavering commitment to public safety and his tireless efforts to enhance the effectiveness and professionalism of the police force.”
During his final year before his planned retirement, Baker has worked on an “external management audit” of CPD to “improve systems and processes within the department,” the release said.
Baker worked with Cook to implement structural changes “to help facilitate a seamless transition of leadership,” the press release said.
The new two-division structure incorporates two lieutenants, “allowing sergeants to devote more time in the field supervising officers,” the press release said.
“This strategic shift enables a greater focus on professional standards areas, including internal affairs investigations, policy and procedure, training, criminal investigations, property and evidence,” the release said. “The new two-divisional structure aims to enhance the department’s efficiency, improve community relations and foster a positive working environment for the dedicated officers serving the Cody community.”
After Baker’s last day, Stafford will become the chief of police, the release said.
“With a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the community’s needs, Lt. Stafford is well-positioned to lead the department,” the release said.
Sgt. Beau Egger and Sgt. Juston Wead have been selected to move into lieutenant positions, the release said.
The release said the two officers will be “providing valuable support as part of the leadership team.”
Baker noted that CPD underwent a “competitive promotional process to select this reorganization.”
According to the release, the city of Cody is “confident that the foundations [Baker] has laid will continue to guide the Cody Police Department toward a safe and prosperous future.”
Baker said the new structure will begin June 30.
(1) comment
So, the City is standing behind this guy? The City Manager? The Boy Mayor? Baker fumbled the Stinson investigation BIG TIME and provided nothing but excuses and waltzing around the problem at hand and should of been FIRED. And Stafford now temp filling in as CHief? That guy never seemed to have any ambitions
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.