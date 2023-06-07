Chief Baker, Coffee with a Cop.jpg
Buy Now

Cody Police Chief Chuck Baker will be retiring on June 30 after seven years with the department and a 43-year career in uniform. Taking his place will be Cody Police Lt. Jason Stafford.

(1) comment

Nance Woods

So, the City is standing behind this guy? The City Manager? The Boy Mayor? Baker fumbled the Stinson investigation BIG TIME and provided nothing but excuses and waltzing around the problem at hand and should of been FIRED. And Stafford now temp filling in as CHief? That guy never seemed to have any ambitions

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.