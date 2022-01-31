People will have a chance to comment on whether they’d like to see businesses on the south side of East Sheridan from 17th-19th Street get credit for on-street parking.
A public hearing to consider the extension of the downtown parking district along Sheridan Avenue to the east is scheduled during the 7 p.m. Feb. 15 city council meeting.
The hearing will be followed by a vote on first reading. It would take three readings to alter the city code and allow a parking exemption of up to 100 spaces per business.
For more information, visit the Community Development Department in City Hall or call (307) 527-3472. Written comments may be directed to Community Development, P.O. Box 2200, Cody, WY 82414 and must be received prior to the date and time of the public hearing.
The proposal was brought forward by Cody Craft Brewing owner Brian Walker. Nearly a year ago, he had to work out parking agreements with neighboring East Sheridan businesses to be able to provide seating for the number of customers he and his wife hoped to be able to accommodate at their business.
At this point, the other businesses that would be affected along the street are mostly daytime retail businesses, but Walker said when proposing the change he hoped the brewery would attract more restaurants and other businesses that would benefit from the parking exemption.
