A Cody woman was arrested April 15 for driving under the influence of alcohol, after she allegedly hit a dumpster on Sheridan Avenue, left the scene and then hit a reflector pole as a Cody Police officer pulled her over for a traffic stop.
Felisha L. Hanlon, 38, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving and operating a vehicle without an interlock device, in addition to a DUI charge.
Cody Police officers were initially dispatched to a Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately (REDDI) report near the Beartooth Inn. The caller said officers should be looking for a silver Buick, the affidavit said.
While responding to the REDDI report, a second 911 call was made by a person who saw Hanlon’s vehicle hit a dumpster on Sheridan Avenue.
Cody Police Officer Rachael Boydston was traveling on Sheridan Avenue when she saw a silver vehicle make a U-turn.
“As the vehicle did this, I observed substantial damage to the front driver side of the vehicle,” Boydston wrote in the affidavit. “I turned my marked patrol car around and activated my emergency overhead lights initiating a traffic stop.”
As the vehicle was being pulled over, it collided into a reflector pole, the affidavit said.
Boydston approached the vehicle and observed Hanlon was crying, the affidavit said.
“I detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from Hanlon’s person,” the affidavit said.
Boydston wrote in the affidavit that Hanlon had poor manual dexterity and slurred speech.
Hanlon was asked to step out of the vehicle, “and I had to physically pry the damaged door open to help Hanlon step out,” Boydston wrote in the affidavit. “Hanlon admitted she had ‘a few drinks.’”
Hanlon stepped out of her vehicle, was unsteady on her feet, complained of pain and slumped over. She was taken to Cody Regional Health, the affidavit said, before field sobriety tests could be performed, out of concern for her health.
Boydston began taking photos of Hanlon’s vehicle and the damage it had sustained when she learned of a third 911 call that was made concerning Hanlon.
The caller reported Hanlon had run him off the road. He had been driving westbound when Hanlon began driving head on in his direction forcing him to swerve off the road to avoid a crash, the affidavit said.
Boydston further learned that when Hanlon hit the dumpster on Sheridan Avenue, she was also traveling in the wrong lane of traffic and had moved the dumpster more than 20 feet from its original position, the affidavit said.
“Officers located a piece of silver bumper left at the scene that was a perfect match to Hanlon’s vehicle,” the affidavit said.
Boydston then drove to CRH to arrest Hanlon for a DUI, writing in the affidavit that “Hanlon drove in willful disregard for the safety of others and property.”
When Boydston made contact with Hanlon at CRH, “Hanlon stated she was confused because she was not driving,” the affidavit said. “After a few minutes of trying to explain what had happened, Hanlon was placed in handcuffs.
A breathalyzer test showed Hanlon’s blood alcohol content was .221% and .205%, the affidavit said.
The legal BAC limit in Wyoming is .08%.
A review of Hanlon’s criminal history showed that at the time of her arrest, she was on supervised probation for a third DUI offense, the affidavit said.
During her arraignment in Park County Circuit Court on April 17, Hanlon pleaded not guilty to all charges and was given a $5,000 personal recognizance/signature bond, allowing her to sign the bond document and get released.
