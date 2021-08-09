The Cody Canal experienced a ditch failure due to a washout over the weekend, but work on a permanent fix is expected to be completed by the end of the week.
Bill Holman, who handles the Sage Creek section of the Cody Canal Irrigation District, said workers are currently on the project and most everybody affected has been called.
He said canal users can expect to have water back soon.
