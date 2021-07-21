A lightning-sparked fire near Fox Creek Campground and Willow Park, off the Beartooth Highway and near the Montana state border, drew an emergency response Wednesday morning.
The 0.1-acre Fox Creek Fire was being mopped up and scheduled to be contained by 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and controlled by 6 p.m. that night.
Two helicopters responded to the fire with water dumps, one of which from Yellowstone National Park and the other one a chopper that had been assigned to the Crater Ridge Fire on the Bighorn National Forest.
"Typically, we tend to not completely put out fires but given the conditions, if we can we will put it out," said Clint Dawson, acting fire management officer for the Shoshone National Forest.
Dawson said the fire was reported by a tourist to a Beartooth Highway contractor. He said it was believed to have been sparked during the thunderstorm activity on Tuesday night.
"We had a little bit of excitement this morning," Dawson said.
He said the fire is burning in a zone that was already scorched during the fires of 1988.
Air staff also took a survey of the surrounding forest but found no evidence of other fires.
This fire is the third fire caused by lightning to start on the Shoshone National Forest in the past two days. Another 0.1 acre fire started near Meeteetse on Monday and Cody firefighters put out a roughly 50-acre grass fire south of town on WYO 120 South.
As a reminder, Stage 1 Fire Restrictions have been implemented across the entire Shoshone National Forest. Please visit this website to learn more about these restrictions.
For more information on the Shoshone National Forest, please visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/shoshone, follow on Twitter (@ShoshoneNF), or "like" the Shoshone on Facebook (US Forest Service – Shoshone National Forest).
