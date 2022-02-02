Lodging tax receipts hit a record high in 2021 in Park County, part of a positive trend for Park County tourism.
For calendar year 2021, net lodging tax receipts totaled roughly $2.97 million (after the 10% has been taken out for distribution to the cities and county). That’s well above the pandemic-impacted total in 2020 (nearly $1.83 million) and above 2018, which had reached a record $2.795 million, roughly $5,000 more than 2019.
“This is incredible for Park County,” said Park County Travel Council Executive Director Ryan Hauck. “We are seeing record numbers on our digital side with our highest number of views and interactions on our social media, record number of visitors on our website, and our (search engine optimization) is dialed in to finding more qualified travels than ever before.”
The marketing is paying off. Hauck said travel council partners throughout the county are also doing an amazing job servicing their visitors, which is reflected in the positive feedback seen on social media.
He’s expecting 2022 to be just as good, if not better.
“We are also a destination that is on trend for what people are looking for,” Hauck said. “And with the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park, I think we will be seeing another record year.”
Since taking over the job last summer from former longtime director Claudia Wade, Hauck has been working on continuing her successes and branching off into new areas, including capitalizing on a trend that caught fire during the pandemic – outdoor recreation.
“More people are biking, hiking than ever before,” Hauck said. “People want to get out and recreate.”
He said capitalizing on the region’s natural beauty and outdoor opportunities is a natural focus, as Wyoming industries receive much less from the outdoor recreation industry than surrounding states such as Montana and Colorado despite having similar opportunities.
“Park County has world-class outdoor recreation,” he said.
Outdoor recreation
Hauck’s emphasis on bringing more people to the area for outdoor recreation follows a trend that helped the state despite the pandemic-impacted 2020.
According to the latest numbers released by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, outdoor recreation helped bolster the state’s economy during the pandemic, as demand for certain outdoor activities increased significantly.
During the height of the pandemic when most indoor recreation and entertainment options were unavailable and outdoor spaces were understood to be generally safer from COVID-19, millions of people flocked to the outdoors, particularly to destinations within driving distance of their homes.
“Many outdoor activities saw significant growth, including snowmobiling and ORV riding, which saw an increase in permit sales of over 18% and 16% respectively from 2019 to 2020,” said Chris Floyd, manager of the Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation. “Although the overall outdoor recreation economic impact numbers declined, most of the losses in the sector were due to limits on a few activities, such as snow skiing and outdoor events, which experienced heavy impacts due to closures and other restrictions during the pandemic.”
