The Youth for Justice Candidate Forum on Thursday was a chance for Cody School Board candidates to directly answer to their potential future charges and the community as a whole.
Students asked eight of the nine candidates (April Conaway did not attend) about a variety of topics during the event at Wynona Thompson Auditorium, from the impending budget cuts to the biggest threats to education.
Tom Keegan and Jessica Case both favored using the attrition method to shrink the budget if such a move is needed. By simply not rehiring positions after teachers or staff retire, class sizes will grow but the district will see the budget shrink. Neither favored cutting athletics or other activities but did suggest they would be areas to look at.
Ryan Brown, Tim Lasseter and Norm Sedig all brought up the firing of former superintendent Ray Shulte and the cost that brought to the district, and all disliked the idea of cutting activities. Sedig, for his part, suggested the school may be able to cut indoor track and spring tennis and golf as a way to help save money. Lasseter also said that the economy appeared to be on the upswing and that cuts may not end up as austere as initially thought.
Sheri Schutzman did not offer a specific area to cut, preferring to gather feedback from all district employees and to start looking for areas that could be funded through grants instead of the district directly. She also said she wanted to avoid cutting any teaching positions.
Stefanie Bell also did not offer a specific area to cut, saying that the focus needed to remain on preserving a high quality of education and citing her experience dealing with a budget cut in 2016.
“Our job on the school board and as a district, first and foremost, is to focus on academic excellence for all students,” Bell said. “Academics are our chief charge and that’s what we need to do.”
Charles Yates offered several ideas to help with costs, including changing the school schedule to four days per week or a schedule in which every other Friday was off, expanding the bussing exclusion circle and saying, “There are things to do with athletics, I’m sure.”
Students asked how these candidates would keep them informed about what the board was working on and involve students in the decision-making process, particularly surrounding the budget cuts.
“This is meaningless unless we’re doing this for all of our youth,” Lasseter said. “I think the first thing we should do is send out a student survey (to all of the schools).”
Each candidate said they were open to student input on a variety of topics, and that they would welcome any communication from them or the community at large, particularly via email. Schutzman and Case also praised CHS Wired for its coverage and as a source of information.
Sedig proposed creating a student advisory board that included representatives from all schools, while Yates suggested adding a non-voting student member to the board in a similar vein to the University of Wyoming, a move the district officially made at the start of the 2019-2020 school year with then-senior Danny Deming.
However, candidates put the onus for students staying informed back on them, noting many ways for students to get information about the happenings of the board, but also said there were ways to improve communication overall. Yates suggested a newsletter, while Case suggested figuring out where students get their information and becoming more active on those platforms, but said she would draw the line at posting videos on TikTok.
Keegan and Bell both suggested students sign up for the mailing list that includes the meeting agenda and materials as a way to stay informed, and use that to guide meetings for student council and YFJ.
Improving communication is one of the goals of the board, and Keegan said it would be an accomplishment if big strides were made in that area should he be elected for another term.
“The goals we have set for ourselves, if we had great communication between the board, students, staff and community stakeholders, we will have really done something,” Keegan said.
When asked about the greatest threats to education, candidates had possibly the greatest variety of answers on the night.
Yates, Keegan and Case all cited complacency as a concern, though offered different explanations.
Yates focused on test scores he thought could be higher and was concerned that the U.S. as a whole was too content with a middling ranking in the world, while Keegan focused more on how the district makes assessments, not only of students but of everyone.
Case looked instead through the lens of political complacency and a lack of participation in the system.
Schutzman and Bell both agreed the budget is a critical factor, though Bell also cited the pandemic as a cause for concern.
“If we didn’t have to worry about budget cuts we could do some creative thinking,” Schutzman said. “Teachers could spend more time trying to figure out how to challenge these kids ... With these budget cuts, we have to focus on that. It takes money away from every level of the educational system.”
Sedig cited the pandemic as the biggest threat but also brought up the lack of a vocational and technical education program in Cody.
Brown did not lay claim to a specific issue, saying instead that every candidate who had spoken was correct, that each answer was part of a larger group of problems affecting education.
Lasseter cited accountability as a threat, and noted that “schools are not babysitters” and that parents had a responsibility to be involved in their child’s education.
