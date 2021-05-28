She walked to the middle of the field, dressed in a white painter’s suit with a red target drawn on her chest and a single word across her back: Blatt.
On Tuesday morning Beth Blatt, the Heart Mountain Academy principal, sat, laughing, as her subjects attempted a violent overthrow of her regime, armed with medieval siege weapons and water balloons. Stephanie Gabriel martialed her troops to stand ready.
“Load again!” she yelled across the grass near the shot put pits on Spike Vannoy Field. “Come on, this is a siege, not a picnic!”
And so they did. Balloon after balloon arced through the air, sometimes straight back, sometimes ripping apart in mid-air from the force. Castle Blatt stood tall, though, and mostly dry. No student could hit the principal, though the splashes came close.
It was the culmination of a trimester’s worth of work. In an applied math course, HMA students had spent countless hours designing and building their trebuchets, the weapon of choice for this experiment. They scaled them up in increments from paper models to the 6-foot-tall weapons of war capable of launching a water balloon 170 feet, all the while learning principles of engineering, physics and algebra.
“It’s been a great way to have these students who don’t like math, who have a vendetta against math, to use these concepts,” Gabriel said.
It was more than the equations and the graphs, though. Working in teams to craft the trebuchets, the students had to learn how to communicate, how to solve problems, and the patience have the chance to topple Castle Blatt.
“There were times we all felt kind of defeated,” student Kadence Holman said. “To see the final product was a really big payoff. We put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this. And got a lot of splinters.”
Days before the siege was scheduled, the trebuchets had some problems. One broke two days before Blatt took the field. They had to work together to fix it in time for the attack. It was all part of being a member of the team.
“I don’t know what jobs are going to look like in five years,” Blatt said. “But I can guess they will be communicating, problem solving, and they’ll be ready for that.”
Blatt laid down in the grass next to her chair, inviting the four teams arrayed around her to hit her with a balloon. One launched a balloon that fell short and didn’t explode on impact. A brave sapper ran from the trebuchet that launched it to scoop up the unexploded ordnance and deliver the payload more directly – straight into Blatt’s back. Getting hands-on is a part of what makes a Heart Mountain education different.
“There’s nothing like what HMA does,” said senior Tyler Carrafa. “I wish every school was this way.”
