Lee Livingston has been voted into office for three straight elections as Park County commissioner, served as the commissioner chairman and sat on a number of other prominent boards, but on Friday added another feather in his cap when he was honored by 92 other commissioners in the stateas a recipient of the 2021 Wyoming County Commissioners Association’s “Riding for the Brand” award. The award is presented to a WCCA member who is deemed to have gone above and beyond for his county, the WCCA, and the state of Wyoming.
“I am honored and humbled that the leadership of WCCA felt that I deserved this award,” Livingston said.
Livingston has been “a fixture” in Cheyenne during the state legislative session for the last few years, according to the WCCA, advancing priorities for Park County and the state. This year, Livingston is working to passHouse Bill 43, a bill that aims to give more in-state residents a chance to earn licenses for some of the most coveted big game species that traditionally have very few licenses allotted. Livingston is a member of the Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce, which helped initiate the bill. He was appointed by Gov. Mark Gordon to this board.
“Few commissioners have dedicated more time since 2019 advocating for the WCCA’s priorities in Cheyenne than Commissioner Livingston,” said WCCA President and Converse County Commissioner Jim Willox during the awards ceremony. “His efforts building relationships with Wyoming’s elected and appointed state leaders have produced positive results.”
Livingston also serves on the Yellowstone ecosystem grizzly bear study team and is a member of the Stampede Rodeo board.
In the 2020 election, Livingston garnered more votes than any other candidate. He said helping the county navigate through the Covid-19 pandemic has been one of his proudest accomplishments.
Livingston expects allocating American Rescue Plan Act funds will be one of the hardest decisions coming up in 2022. To date, the county has earmarked $2 million of the $5.67 million it is receiving.
“I want to make sure that it is spent wisely on projects that will have a long-lasting, positive impact on Park County, but don’t add to a continued financial burden,” he said.
Livingston said he is unsure whether he is planning to run for a fourth term in 2024.
