Community members want the next Cody School District superintendent to be transparent, stick around for awhile and have the ability to communicate while putting the needs of the students in the district first.
Representatives from McPherson and Jacobson, the search firm tasked with recruiting the next superintendent of for the Cody schools, held an open forum Thursday night at Wynona Thompson Auditorium.
McPherson and Jacobson is an executive recruitment firm that is in the top five nationally for superintendent searches, according to Dr. Steve Joel who led the forum.
The forum featured suggestions and comments from the public in an anonymous setting to help advance a report the search firm will present to the board of trustees within the next couple of weeks.
“One of the issues the new superintendent is going to face is gaining trust in the community,” one audience member said. “There are a number of hot topic issues I hope they would be wise enough wade through and just do what is best for the school.”
After three superintendents in three years, this is the first time a recruitment firm has been utilized to find a replacement. Joel said he sees a number of reasons why Cody is a good option for an experienced candidate.
“This is a good place to be,” Joel said. “One of the things we have been impressed with in speaking to students who moved here recently was how well they have been treated right away. You don’t hear that from a lot of places.”
The forum was held the evening after Joel and fellow recruiting representative Dr. Dave Barker of Lander spent time earlier in the day with a number of students, parents and staff members.
“Our intention after this week is to begin the advertising process and begin the solicitation of applicants,” Joel said. “This is an environment today where leadership in any area is a recruiter’s game. We know we are going to have to obtain good names not only in Wyoming, but probably in a four-state area and let them know what the opportunities are and what the challenges are in Cody.”
Joel asked three questions for the small audience to ponder and help facilitate comments.
First, what should be conveyed to prospective applicants as to the reason why Cody is a place he or she should work and live?
Second, what skills or traits should the next superintendent posses?
Third, what are the issues in the school, community and state that the new superintendent will need to tackle immediately to make a positive impact in the Cody school district?
A number of the anonymous responders commented on the lack of people attending the forum, as just a handful were in attendance at the beginning of the event. A few more trickled in before it ended.
Most agreed Cody is a beautiful area with plenty of outdoor recreation and history with people who are accepting of everyone.
“We moved here this summer, and I’m surprised there are not more people here,” one attendee approached the microphone and said. “I do feel like we have been welcomed here and I think whoever takes the job is going to be welcomed as well.”
She went on to add some of the issues she is concerned with are critical race theory and things hidden in the curriculum and urged Joel to invest in candidates who will allow parents to be involved in what is taught in the schools.
Division was an issue brought up by a couple of people from the crowd.
“Everyone seems very divided right now,” one speaker said. “We need a superintendent that can bridge that gap. There are a lot of forces pulling every which way. I’d like to see no kid is bullied in school, and I’d like to see that every kid is treated fairly and on an even playing field, no matter the family’s income.”
Overall, the general consensus was the district needs someone who has honesty, integrity and fortitude, and someone who will be willing to work with everyone in the community and stand up for themselves to the school board. But putting kids’ needs first is the top priority for most.
Anyone not in attendance at Thursday’s forum still has a chance to comment on the Park6.org website.
The three questions will be posted in a survey some time this week that will be considered before drafting the firm’s report to the trustees.
After the report is presented to the trustees, the position will be advertised nationally for around six to eight weeks, followed by a vetting process of serious candidates.
Prior to Christmas, serious applicant recommendations will be presented to the trustees, followed by a comprehensive interview process that will also feature feedback from community members.
“If all goes according to plan, we would hope the trustees would make an appointment by early February,” Joel said. “Right now, your high school kids feel good about what they are receiving and feel good about going on to the next level, but they would like more. They would like to be pushed harder, which is a good sign in a young adult that recognizes how important education is. You can be confident that your board of trustees has been working really hard to get things going in the right direction.”
