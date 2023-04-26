The Cody City Council gave approval for Cody Police and city staff to apply for a U.S. Department of Justice grant that would provide funds to put a school resource officer at the Cody Middle School.

(1) comment

Dewey Vanderhoff
Dewey Vanderhoff

Well, at least they aren't applying for a grant to get a second SWAT tactical armored vehicle...

