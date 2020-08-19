Former county commissioner Tim French won a four-way race for State Senate District 18 in Tuesday’s Republican primary election.
He received 42% of the vote (2,174 votes) to 28% (1,442) for Rep. David Northrup and 24% (1,265) for Cody School Board member Stefanie Bell. Planning and zoning member Richard Jones finished with 322 votes (6%).
“I felt good about the race, I really did all along,” French said. “My competitors put up a strong fight. I’m very humbled by the support I got from people – a very humbling thing.”
He ran as a conservative Republican candidate as part of a slate of local candidates that also included Powell Rep. Dan Laursen, who won reelection easily, and Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, who ran unopposed in HD 50.
In a recent forum in Cody, French laid it out simply.
“If you want a conservative representing you in Cheyenne, I’m your person,” he said.
Northrup was disappointed with the loss but said he would not stop paying attention to the issues in the state, even if he takes advantage of having a bit more time on his hands.
“I told my wife, ‘I guess I get to go ice fishing this year,’” he said. “I’ll still pay attention to what’s going on. I’ll stick around, there will be something.”
French is not ready to stop campaigning just yet. He said while he’s currently unopposed, he’s holding out for the possibility of a challenger in November.
“I’ll keep fighting clear through the general election,” he said. “It was a good win, it showed the people in 18 have confidence in me that I’ll do a good job and I know I’ll work my tail off for them.”
In 2018, French retired from an 18-year tenure as a Park County commissioner. In his time on the commission he waded into controversial issues, from Wilderness Study Areas to the library’s Biblio Bistro.
He takes the position from retiring Sen. Hank Coe (R-Cody), who is chair of the Senate education committee.
French was born to homesteading parents in Cody and attended Powell High School. After attending Northwest College he started farming independently in 1975 and has been doing it ever since.
